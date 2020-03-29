Community members can now request an East Central Regional Library card from home. This new online application process is very similar to getting a card in their branches. Visit their website at ecrlib.org to request a card.

This will take you to a page in our Online Catalog. From here you will need to enter the following required information:

• Your name

• Address

• Date of birth

• Phone number

• E-mail address

After you submit your request, they will process your application within one business day and get back to you via e-mail with your barcode number and PIN, which will be the last four digits of the phone number you entered.

Please know that library cards are available to any resident of East Central Regional Library’s counties (Aitkin, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine).

Use your card to access our Digital Library (https://ecrlib.org/find-a-resource/ebooks-eaudiobooks-and-emagazines/) for eBooks, eAudiobooks and eMagazines that you can access right from your home.

*They will mail physical cards to all who sign up when normal operations resume.

