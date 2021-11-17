The students and staff at Chisago Christian School would like to thank the surrounding communities for their help in collecting 4,536 pairs of gently worn and new shoes for their shoe drive fundraiser.
Chisago Christian School will receive fifty cents per pound which will be used toward scholarships for needy students to the school. All donated shoes will be redistributed through Funds2Orgs who work with micro entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small shoe businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited.
Special thanks to the following businesses and churches who hosted a collection box: Chisago Lakes Baptist Church and Brinks Market in Chisago City; Lakes Evangelical Free and Trinity Lutheran churches in Lindstrom; First State Bank and Grace Church in Wyoming; Cartfull in North Branch; and Ace Hardware, Maranatha Assembly of God, and American Legion Post 225 in Forest Lake. Chisago Christian School teaches traditional curriculum and a biblical worldview serving students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade in the surrounding communities.
