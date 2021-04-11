Press release provided by Isanti County Homeland Security and Emergency Management
After over a year of COVID restrictions and finding new ways of conducting business, it is hard to think of other preparedness concerns. April marks the start of severe weather. This could mean severe thunderstorms with frequent lightning, heavy rains, hail, flooding, and/or tornadoes.
Severe Weather Awareness week is April 12-16, 2021. Each day of the week focuses on a different weather safety topic.
Monday: Alerts and warnings.
Tuesday: Severe weather, lightning and hail.
Wednesday: Floods
Thursday: Tornadoes (with statewide tornado drills).
Friday: Extreme heat.
The most important events during Severe Weather Awareness Week are the two annual statewide tornado drills. Isanti County will be participating by activating the Outdoor Notification and Warning sirens and the Isanti County-Wide Warning Point.
In Minnesota, the 2021 statewide tornado drills are scheduled for Thursday, April 15 at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.
With all the on-going operations that are underway with COVID-19 vaccinations, you need to remember that severe weather can happen at any time. Work with your family to develop an emergency plan. For more information on developing an emergency plan or for more information on severe weather, visit the Homeland Security Emergency Management Website at www.dps.mn.gov or visit the Isanti County Emergency Management Facebook page for updates.
Isanti County will not be hosting a Skywarn training this year but, Metro Skywarn will be offering online #SKYWARN certification classes in the spring of 2021 through zoom. At this time, no in-person trainings are planned.
