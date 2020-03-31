Driving through downtown North Branch, Stacy and Harris, one quickly notices there’s a definite change amid the local restaurant landscape –– gone is the hustle and bustle of customers congregating insides the likes of local eateries like Kaffe Stuga, Merchants Café and Don Julio’s.
The coronavirus has impacted life for all and changed the way businesses need to operate to stay afloat for the time being. The aforementioned trio of restaurants, along with many others in the area, might not be able to allow customers to sit and have meals inside their buildings until the governor’s order is lifted, but they’re offering the community meals nonetheless via takeout and drive-up options.
“The restaurants need community support now more than ever,” said North Branch Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Julia Gervais. “We can show them we appreciate how much they have given back to the area by ordering take out, delivery, or going through the drive through.”
Gervais noted this temporary change of service isn’t easy, but it’s necessary for now to combat the spread of coronavirus.
“It’s easy to take for granted the luxuries we’ve grown accustomed too, like the ability to just go out to eat with your family or meet up with friends at the local pub, she said. “Ordering take out, going through the drive through, or ordering delivery are great ways to enjoy the foods we love while practicing social distancing. Bottom line, our businesses need us right now. If we can show them that we appreciate their contributions to our community, I think it will lift their spirits during this period of so much uncertainty.”
The following restaurants are currently still open. This list was last updated March 23. Check northbranchchamber.com for the most current information on which restaurants are open and what type of options they’re offering.
Burger King
651-674-8727
7 a.m. to 10 p.m., drive-thru open
Caribou Coffee & Bagels
651-674-6023 or Caribou app
Open for takeout or drive-thru
Denny’s
651-237-0271
7 a.m. to 10 p.m., takeout orders
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit
651-400-7947
Order online: Dickeys.com or Dickey’s app
Drive-thru and curbside orders
Domino’s
651-277-3030 or order online: dominos.com
Takeout or delivery
Don Julio’s Mexican Restaurant
651-674-5990
11 a.m. to 9 p.m., takeout and delivery (10 mile radius of North Branch)
Harris Kaffe Stuga
651-674-9958
8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., takeout
McDonald’s
651-674-8380 or McDonald’s app
Drive-thru or curbside pick-up (mobile app orders)
Merchants Café
651-237-1028
Delivery, takeout or curbside pick-up; see their Facebook page for specific hours
North Branch County Market
651-317-2100
To-Go at Deli
North Branch DQ Grill & Chill
651-674-7680 or DQ App
Drive-thru open
North Branch Family Restaurant
651-674-6285
9 a.m. to 5 p.m., takeout
Octane Nutrition
Text or call 763-360-5500
Preorder by text or calling, menu and hours on their Facebook page
Rustic Inn Restaurant & Saloon- Stacy
651-462-4234
Noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday this week, takeout
Subway
Order online: subway.com or subway app
Takeout available, order ahead
Taco Bell
651-237-0544
Drive-thru open
The Fort
651-277-9447
4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday, takeout –– see menu at www.TheFortNB.com
The Fuse Bar & Grill- Harris
651-243-5185
11 a.m. to 8 p.m., takeout, possible delivery in the future
Tomatoes Restaurant-Stacy
651-462-8494
Takeout –– see schedule and menu at www.tomatoesrestaurant.com
