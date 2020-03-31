Merchant's Cafe

A neon open sign flashes red in the window of Merchant’s Café in North Branch Saturday morning. Photo by Derrick Knutson

Driving through downtown North Branch, Stacy and Harris, one quickly notices there’s a definite change amid the local restaurant landscape –– gone is the hustle and bustle of customers congregating insides the likes of local eateries like Kaffe Stuga, Merchants Café and Don Julio’s.

The coronavirus has impacted life for all and changed the way businesses need to operate to stay afloat for the time being. The aforementioned trio of restaurants, along with many others in the area, might not be able to allow customers to sit and have meals inside their buildings until the governor’s order is lifted, but they’re offering the community meals nonetheless via takeout and drive-up options.

“The restaurants need community support now more than ever,” said North Branch Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Julia Gervais. “We can show them we appreciate how much they have given back to the area by ordering take out, delivery, or going through the drive through.”

Gervais noted this temporary change of service isn’t easy, but it’s necessary for now to combat the spread of coronavirus.

“It’s easy to take for granted the luxuries we’ve grown accustomed too, like the ability to just go out to eat with your family or meet up with friends at the local pub, she said. “Ordering take out, going through the drive through, or ordering delivery are great ways to enjoy the foods we love while practicing social distancing. Bottom line, our businesses need us right now. If we can show them that we appreciate their contributions to our community, I think it will lift their spirits during this period of so much uncertainty.”

The following restaurants are currently still open. This list was last updated March 23. Check northbranchchamber.com for the most current information on which restaurants are open and what type of options they’re offering.

Burger King

651-674-8727

7 a.m. to 10 p.m., drive-thru open

Caribou Coffee & Bagels

651-674-6023 or Caribou app

Open for takeout or drive-thru

Denny’s

651-237-0271

7 a.m. to 10 p.m., takeout orders

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

651-400-7947

Order online: Dickeys.com or Dickey’s app

Drive-thru and curbside orders

Domino’s

651-277-3030 or order online: dominos.com

Takeout or delivery

Don Julio’s Mexican Restaurant

651-674-5990

11 a.m. to 9 p.m., takeout and delivery (10 mile radius of North Branch)

Harris Kaffe Stuga

651-674-9958

8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., takeout

McDonald’s

651-674-8380 or McDonald’s app

Drive-thru or curbside pick-up (mobile app orders)

Merchants Café

651-237-1028

Delivery, takeout or curbside pick-up; see their Facebook page for specific hours

North Branch County Market

651-317-2100

To-Go at Deli

North Branch DQ Grill & Chill

651-674-7680 or DQ App

Drive-thru open

North Branch Family Restaurant

651-674-6285

9 a.m. to 5 p.m., takeout

Octane Nutrition

Text or call 763-360-5500

Preorder by text or calling, menu and hours on their Facebook page

Rustic Inn Restaurant & Saloon- Stacy

651-462-4234

Noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday this week, takeout

Subway

Order online: subway.com or subway app

Takeout available, order ahead

Taco Bell

651-237-0544

Drive-thru open

The Fort

651-277-9447

4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday, takeout –– see menu at www.TheFortNB.com

The Fuse Bar & Grill- Harris

651-243-5185

11 a.m. to 8 p.m., takeout, possible delivery in the future

Tomatoes Restaurant-Stacy

651-462-8494

Takeout –– see schedule and menu at www.tomatoesrestaurant.com

