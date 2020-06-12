Seven people have filed for two open Cambridge City Council seats, triggering an Aug. 11 primary election.
The filing period closed on June 2 for some local government entities, including the Cambridge City Council. The two open seats on the council are currently held by Council Members Lisa Iverson and Joe Morin. Morin was appointed to his seat in November 2019 following the death of Marlys Palmer. Both Iverson and Morin filed for re-election.
Challenging Iverson and Morin for their seats are Brandy Herbst, David Redfield, Tom Schibilla, Barbara Jean Schumann and Mark Ziebarth.
Isanti City Council
Isanti City Council had two open seats with both incumbents re-filing, Jimmy Gordon and Steve Lundeen. They are running unopposed.
Isanti County Board
District 2 Isanti County Commissioner Terry Turnquist, District 3 Isanti County Commissioner Greg Anderson and District 4 Isanti County Commissioner Mike Warring all filed for re-election and are running unopposed.
Isanti Soil and Water Conservation District
Clark Anderson is running unopposed for Soil and Water Conservation District 3 supervisor as well as Allan Koczur, who is running unopposed for Soil and Water Conservation District 4 supervisor. David Medvecky is running unopposed for a special election for Soil and Water District 5 supervisor.
Soil and Water Conservation District 1 had two people file for the open supervisor position: Valerie Anderson and Barry Springborn. Current District 1 Supervisor Roger Larsen did not file for re-election.
Chisago County Board
Chisago County District 2 Commissioner Rick Greene is being challenged for his seat by Nicholas Brehm.
Two filed for the open Chisago County District 3 Commissioner seat: Marlys Dunne and Katie Werman Roche. Current Commissioner George McMahon did not file for re-election.
Chisago County District 5 Commissioner Mike Robinson is running unopposed.
Chisago Soil and Water Conservation District
Roland Cleveland is running unopposed for Chisago Soil and Water Supervisor District 2; Justin Wilson is running unopposed for District 4 and Jim Birkholz is running unopposed for District 5.
Local State Races
State Senator District 31: Incumbent Michelle Benson (R) is being challenged for her seat by Kate Luthner (DFL).
State Representative District 31A: Incumbent Kurt Daudt (R) is being challenged for his seat by Beau Hullermann (R) and Brad Brown (DFL).
State Senator District 32: Incumbent Mark Koran (R) is being challenged for his seat by Joshua Fike (DFL).
State Representative District 32A: Incumbent Brian Johnson (R) is being challenged for his seat by Renae Berg (DFL).
State Representative District 32B: Incumbent Anne Neu (R) is being challenged for her seat by Joelle Walmsley (R) and Katie Malchow (DFL).
Local races that do not hold primary elections have a filing period of July 28 through Aug. 11.
Free filing statements
The County News Review allows each local candidate one free filing statement. The filing statement can be emailed to rachel.kytonen@apgecm.com and may include a headshot of the candidate.
The filing statement needs to be 350 words or less, and cannot include mention of a candidate’s social media pages or websites. The candidate can include an email address and/or phone number if they wish to provide additional contact information in their filing statement. The newspaper reserves the right to edit a filing statement if so desired.
Candidates whose filing period closed on June 2 needs to submit their free filing statement to the newspaper by noon on Friday, June 26, for final publication in our July 2 edition.
The newspaper does not contact candidates directly for a free filing statement; we only contact candidates directly for our Voter’s Guides.
