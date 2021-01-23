There are two kinds of people in this world: those who prefer cake and those who prefer pie. For you pie people, National Pie Day was created simply to celebrate the love of pie. It started in the mid-1970s by Boulder, Colorado nuclear engineer, brewer and teacher Charlie Papazian after he declared his own birthday, Jan. 23, to be National Pie Day.
Pie shows up in written recipes dating back as far as the ancient Greeks, but until recently pie crust was mostly used as a vehicle for filling. Unlike many of today’s luscious, buttery crusts, early pie crusts often didn’t get eaten at all. The pie was covered in a ton of dough and acted as a container to keep the meat moist and prevent it from burning. Thankfully that changed and evolved into the delicious pies we enjoy today.
The best way to celebrate this day is to spend time with friends and have a sugary pie. So preheat your oven or visit your local bakery, grab a slice and celebrate the simple, delicious pleasures of pie.
Thank you to Jeannie Winselman for sharing this favorite French Silk Pie recipe with us!
French Silk Pie
1 Pie Crust (for single-crust pie). Baked according to directions, and cooled.
1 cup Sugar.
¾ cup Butter (not margarine).
3 squares (3 oz.) Unsweetened Chocolate, melted and cooled.
1 ½ teaspoons Vanilla.
3 Eggs.
Whipped Cream and Chocolate Curls (optional).
In small mixer bowl cream sugar and butter about 4 minutes or till light. Blend in cooled chocolate and vanilla. Add eggs, one at a time, beating on medium speed for 2 minutes after each addition - scraping sides of bowl constantly. Turn into baked pie crust. Chill several hours or overnight till set. Garnish with whipped cream and chocolate curls, if desired. Enjoy!
The Friendship Café is open for limited indoor dining, takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery. COVID-19 precautions will be implemented and signage will be posted on the doors with established protocols. We are open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Main entree, $6. Comes with a vegetable or fruit, bread and dessert.
Friday, Jan. 22: Center closed.
Monday, Jan. 25: Tator Tot Hotdish.
Tuesday, Jan. 26: Hamburger w/pea & cheese macaroni.
Wednesday, Jan. 27: Chili and Grilled Cheese.
Thursday, Jan. 28: Shepherd’s Pie.
Soup and Sandwich (Ham or Turkey) w/fruit, $6.
Turkey or Ham Wrap w/cup of soup or salad, $7.
Chef Salad or Taco Salad w/bread, $7.
For payment we take cash or check.
Senior meal delivery program: If you are a senior citizen located in Isanti County and interested in delivery, call us at 763-689-6555 the night before or the morning of, between 8-10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
Package deal: You can order fresh, hot meals to be delivered to your home Monday thru Thursday for $25/week. This includes an extra bag on Thursday containing soup, bread and fruit for your weekend meal. Please call by Sunday and leave a message, including your name, phone number and address, to place your meal package order for the following week, 763-689-6555.
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
