Press release provided by Isanti County Sheriff’s Office
On July 23, at 2:02 p.m., Isanti County Communications Center was notified of a personal injury crash on Highway 95, east of Blackfoot Street Northwest.
Upon arrival, they found one driver that needed to be extricated from the car. Cambridge Fire Department arrived on scene to assist and the driver was extricated.
The investigation into this crash found that all three vehicles were eastbound on Highway 95. Vehicle 1, driven by Stephanie Todd of Cambridge, was turning north into a driveway at 3811 Highway 95 NW.
Vehicle 2, driven by Richard Sonsteby of St Francis, slowed behind her. Vehicle 3, driven by Madison Amundson of Cambridge, ran into the back of vehicle 2. Amundson had to be extricated from the car and was airlifted by North Air Care from the scene. A female passenger from Sonsteby’s vehicle was transported by Allina EMS to Cambridge Medical Center with minor injuries.
This crash remains under investigation by the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office.
