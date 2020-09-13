September is Self-Improvement Month. Take some time to improve yourself. Set goals to help you on the path to making a better you.
A positive view of life can help alleviate some of the medical issues that older adults face, such as cognitive decline, stress, lack of energy, and loss of appetite. There are several steps you can take to improve your quality of life:
--Monitor and Treat Depression – Millions of seniors age 65-plus are affected by depression. Speak with your physician and familiarize yourself with signs of depression. If you notice any warning signs, seek medical treatment.
--Remind Yourself That You are Useful and Needed – A great fear among seniors is that of becoming a burden. Feeling like a contributing member of your household helps to alleviate that fear. Help with tasks that are appropriate for your abilities. Fold laundry, clip coupons, make grocery lists, or report on the latest news stories.
--Participate in Physical Activity – Try to get daily physical activity. Walking, physical therapy exercises, and even clapping your hands to your favorite music stimulate blood flow, relieve stress, and encourage heart health. Exercise also improves your quality of sleep, builds stamina, and can relieve depression.
--Participate in Mental Activity – Everyone needs mental stimulation. Seniors need this type of activity to retain or improve cognitive function and also, to gain or maintain an overall sense of wellbeing. Daily “brain games” such as Sudoku, crossword puzzles, reading, writing, and storytelling are great activities to keep your mind sharp.
--Keep Connected – Older adults can become isolated and lonely, especially if they are unable to drive or have mobility issues. Stay connected to family, friends, and community. Schedule family visits or outings. Line up transportation to get to church, the senior center, or community events. Volunteer or develop a new hobby.
It is never too late to improve yourself. Self-Improvement Month is the perfect time to do so. Stay safe friends!
Meals and Activities at SAC’s Enrichment Center
The Friendship Café is still closed for activities and day trips, but we currently are open for takeout, delivery and dine-in. For dine-in, COVID-19 precautions will be implemented and signage will be posted on the doors with established protocols.
We are open on Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for dine-in, takeout and delivery.
If you are interested in delivery, call us (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of between 8-10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
Soup, Sandwich, and fruit, $6.
Soup: Vegetable Beef, Chili or Chicken Wild Rice.
Sandwich: Ham or Turkey.
OR one can choose a Chef Salad with Bread, $7.
If you don’t want the above selections, you can order the main entree below, which will also be served in our restaurant. This will come with a vegetable, bread and fruit, $6.
Monday, Sept. 14: Chicken ala king over rice.
Tuesday, Sept. 15: Tater tot hot dish.
Wednesday, Sept. 16: Lasagna.
Thursday, Sept. 17: Hot beef sandwich.
Friday, Sept. 18: Center close.
You can substitute a chef salad for one of the above meals for $7.
PACKAGE DEAL: You can order meals to be delivered daily Monday, Sept. 14, through Thursday, Sept. 17 for $25. This includes an extra bag on Thursday containing soup, bread and fruit for your weekend meal. Please call on Sunday, Sept. 13, and leave a message, including your name, phone number and address, to place your order for the following week (763-689-6555).
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
