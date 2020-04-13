Press release provided by Walker Methodist Levande
“The outpouring of support from the Cambridge community has been overwhelming,” said Victoria Svoboda, sales and marketing director of Walker Methodist Levande, a senior living community in Cambridge. “Last week community members showered our residents with so many blessings, including handmade cards, sidewalk drawings, and visits at windows.”
Because visitors are not allowed to enter the community at this time, community members have found creative ways to ensure that residents feel supported and loved.
Children from the neighborhood decorated the sidewalk around Levande with colorful chalk drawings. Other children have been sending handmade cards and notes to residents and staff members.
“Our goal at Levande, since opening in 2017, has always been to be a good neighbor and community partner,” said Jaclyn Duren, executive director at Levande. “The past few weeks have shown just how connected the community is. Cambridge keeps giving back to us generously.”
Families of residents are also staying connected with their loved ones in unique ways, despite social distancing and strict visitor restrictions. Levande resident Margaret Stuart received a window visit from her daughter MaryBeth Newton, granddaughter Amanda, and great-grand daughters Jemma, Haley, and Anna.
“We are so grateful for all of our good neighbors,” Duren said. “Every day, they bring smiles and encouragement to our residents and staff members.”
