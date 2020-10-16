Due to the COVID-19, Rush City Senior Dining is closed. However they will be delivering meals every Tuesday; one hot meal and six frozen until further notice.
If you are interested in receiving meals call:
Rush City, 320-358-3611.
North Branch, 651-674-3611.
Leave a message and your call will be returned as soon as possible.
