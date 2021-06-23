Catholic Charities Senior Dining has organized Frozen Meal Distribution pop-up locations for the month of July across Central Minnesota, with meals for seniors age 60 and over available at 26 locations including:
• North Branch: Saturday, July 10, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Ruby’s Pantry, 4359 392nd St., North Branch.
• Rush City: Thursday, July 15, 10-11:30 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 425 S. Frandsen Ave., Rush City.
The Senior Dining Frozen Meal Expansion Project started in August 2020 and additional pop-up locations are continually being added. Currently, 26 locations for the month of July are currently scheduled. Visit ccstcloud.org/events for the most up-to-date information. The project is partially funded under a contract with the Central Minnesota Council on Aging as part of the Older Americans Act.
These healthy and nutritious frozen meals meet one-third of the recommended daily allowance for seniors, and are packaged in oven-safe containers that are easy to heat and eat in both conventional and microwave ovens. Meals are available in quantities of 10 and up to 30 per calendar month. Participants must be 60 years of age and older to be eligible, and all clients must complete an annual registration form. There is no cost to participate; however, donations accepted.
Catholic Charities Senior Dining sites have been providing seniors with food during the COVID-19 pandemic with modified quarantine practices. Catholic Charities Senior Dining, a program of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud, has been providing low-cost meal options for seniors 60 and older in Central Minnesota for more than 55 years.
The program currently has senior dining sites located across nine counties throughout the Central Minnesota region, offering meals for takeout, pickup and home delivery.
