Please join us for Senior Day at the Isanti County Fair on Thursday, July 22. The special event will take place in the new Agriculture Building.
1 p.m. - Reception with refreshments and snacks.
2 p.m. - Program honoring the 2021 Outstanding Seniors of the Year, Edie and Art Kaunonen.
Entertainment by provided by the Mystery Mountain boys.
Sponsored by the Isanti County Fair Board and the Isanti County Commission on Aging, with special thanks to GracePointe Crossing and Walker Lavande for their generous donations.
We’re looking forward to a fun afternoon and we hope to see you there.
The Friendship Café is open for indoor dining, takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery. We are open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Main entree, $6. Comes with a vegetable or fruit, bread and dessert.
Monday, July 19: Pizza Casserole.
Tuesday, July 20: Chicken Ala King.
Wednesday, July 21: Sloppy Joes w/JoJo Potatoes.
Thursday, July 22: Pork Roast w/Mashed Potatoes.
Soup and Sandwich (Ham or Turkey) w/fruit, $6. Turkey or Ham Wrap w/cup of soup or salad, $7. Chef Salad or Taco Salad w/bread, $7. For payment we take cash or check.
Senior meal delivery program: If you are a senior citizen located in Isanti County and interested in delivery, call us at (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of, between 8-10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
