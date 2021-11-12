For years, Arts Fest has been one of the most popular events hosted by our wonderful staff in Community Education. In fact, since 1984 Arts Fest has attracted an average of 4,500 attendees each year!
Arts Fest will be Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Based on feedback, this year’s Arts Fest will be under one roof at the high school!
This year’s event boasts over 200 vendors, and admission for the event is just $2, which goes toward scholarships for students at North Branch Area Public Schools!
Arts Fest attracts crafters featuring wood items, home decor, holiday items for indoors and outdoors, candles, kettlecorn, bird feeders, jewelry, wreaths, rustic furniture, doll clothes, tumblers, mittens, baby items, paintings, and so much more!
Free shuttle service will be provided from the North Branch Area Middle School parking lot to the high school in the event the high school parking lot is full.
Arts Fest is the place to be on Nov. 20! I can’t wait to experience this wonderful community event-I hope to see you there!
