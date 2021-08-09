Amanda Jo Vangrinsven was last seen Aug. 5 near the Isanti VFW
The search continues for missing 32-year-old Amanda Jo Vangrinsven, from Isanti.
Vangrinsven was last seen on Aug. 5 near the Isanti VFW wearing a blue Twins shirt and jean shorts. Vangrinsven is 5 feet 3 inches, with green eyes and medium brown hair with highlights.
The Minnesota Bureau of Apprehension said Vangrinsven was last seen Aug. 5 when she left the Isanti VFW with a person who has been identified. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said they both went to the Dugout Bar in Bethel, and that person stated Vangrinsven was driven back to the area of the Isanti VFW. Authorities said Vangrinsven did not show up for work the next morning, and her vehicle was still parked at the Isanti VFW.
The Isanti Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Vangrinsven. Anyone with information on Vangrinsven’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.
The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting with the case and posted the following statement on its Facebook page:
“We continue to assist the Isanti Police Department in this case. They are actively investigating this case and following up on leads. If you have any information on this case you can call dispatch at 763-689-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. You can remain anonymous and could receive a financial reward.”
A Facebook page titled “Find Amanda” has been providing information on the search for Vangrinsven. The following statement was posted on Monday, Aug. 9, on behalf of Vangrinsven’s family:
“Thank you all for your willingness to volunteer your time and/or donations to search for Amanda. We are overwhelmed with the outpouring from the community. Thank you!
“At this time the family is requesting that all commenting of requests for information, speculations of what happened to Amanda, or sensitive topics of any kind to please stop at this time. As the focus needs to remain on the search for Amanda, family would like to make sure that any information be given directly to law enforcement so that nothing of importance is missed.”
Isanti Police Chief Travis Muyres stated Vangrinsven’s case is the department’s No. 1 priority.
“I have my BCA agent and our investigators doing the investigation and that is 110% of the effort right now,” Muyres said. “We have six agencies actively investigating as well as other agencies that are offering other services.”
Muyres said the searches that are taking place for Vangrinsven are volunteer based. He said the police department is providing an officer liaison to help provide advice on what to do and how to find things.
“As far as any possible locations, that’s what we have. We really don’t have anything else,” Muyres said. “It’s great people out there are trying to do what they can, but we don’t have any better direction than what’s out there. We are hoping to have that fairly soon. I can’t take my people and resources away from what we’re doing right now as far as the investigation piece and then go searching for something that we don’t know where it is.”
Muyres said he’s appreciative of the support the Isanti Police Department has received from other agencies.
“It’s hard to see from the outside what’s going on, on the inside, but I’m actually very pleased with how much resources we’ve gotten from other agencies for the missing person piece of the puzzle,” Muyres said.
Muyres said his office has been in contact with Vangrinsven’s family, and his office and other agencies are staying in touch with her family.
“Ever since Friday, this case has been our top priority and is consuming as much resources as we have available in addition to the other five entities,” Muyres said. “It is a multi-jurisdictional approach because of the Dugout Bar in Bethel; you have the location of the county in between, you have the city of Isanti is where she went missing, which is why we have Anoka County, Isanti County, the BCA (Bureau of Criminal Apprehension), the St. Francis P.D., we reached out to them as well.”
As for any persons of interest or any search warrants being executed regarding the case, Muyres said, “I can’t comment on that piece of the puzzle.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.