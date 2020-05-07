We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
One Book One Minnesota, a statewide book club, has inspired local schools to participate in a schoolwide reading of “Because of Winn-Dixie” by Kate DiCamillo.
With the help of Cambridge’s Scout & Morgan Books owner Judith Kissner, students will be able to participate in the effort.
“As a part of One Book One Minnesota, a new statewide book club, everyone in Minnesota can have free access to the e-book version of ‘Because of Winn-Dixie’ through ELM. Our schools have partnered with Scout and Morgan Books to purchase copies for our students who do not have internet access,” said Machelle Laase, Cambridge Intermediate School media specialist.
“The reason I find this unique and maybe paper-worthy is that Kate DiCamillo is a Minnesota author whose book ‘Because of Winn-Dixie’ is in its 20th year anniversary from its first publication. It was chosen as the inaugural title in a new statewide book club and we are partnering with our local community to invest in our wonderful, local book store. It has ‘feel good’ all over it,” Laase added.
The idea for the reading event is the product of a brainstorming collaboration between Isanti Intermediate-School For All Seasons media specialist Margaret Boege, Cambridge Intermediate School Principal Scott Peterson, Isanti Intermediate School Principal Mark Ziebarth, Cambridge Intermediate School academic coach Tanya Siedlecki, Isanti Intermediate School academic coach Sara Edwards, and Laase.
“For part of our distance learning plan for media class, we wanted to find a way to use a book that could be read by students in a range of grade and reading levels, and connect together in engaging ways around a story. We know that the brain is a muscle, and like all other muscles it needs to be exercised. Reading does just that. When children read they picture the characters in their mind, who the characters are and how they are developing within the story,” Laase said. “By reading they grow their vocabulary and improve their language and communication skills, which correlates to their success in school and beyond. Even though we are in a unprecedented time of social distancing with a stay-at-home order in place, a book can transport one’s imagination anywhere.”
In addition to reading the book, students are also encouraged to be engaged through discussions and reflection.
“Every week there are questions we ask the students to think about and reflect on before, during, and after reading by utilizing reading strategies. Students join our Google Hangout weekly to discuss the book, as well as every week there are different digital tools we are using to engage students while we are all reading the story together. Students that have no or limited access have the same content, but share their reflections and ideas in different ways,” said IIS/SFAS Media Specialist Margaret Boege. “We have never tried an all school or grade level book read, let alone combining grades 3-5 and two schools. This has been a wonderful way for two schools, staff, and students to come together to read a story that has something valuable in it for everyone, student or adult alike.”
Being able to connect students throughout their time in distance learning is an added benefit to the schoolwide reading opportunity, agreed Laase and Boege.
“Besides the fact that we wanted to join the statewide book club choice, we think the themes and messages in the book are important,” Laase said.
“The importance of friendships, community, forgiveness, not judging others, and appreciating people for who they are in the present. These are all timeless lessons, but especially significant now, when we are all trying to practice grace and compassion,” Boege said.
