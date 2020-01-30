Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon will be offering four $2,500 scholarships to eligible applicants in 2020.

To apply for one of the scholarships, the applicant must be:

• A military service member or veteran who lives in or has their duty station in Isanti County, or has Isanti County as their home of record if they are active duty.

• The legal spouse of an eligible military service member or veteran.

• A child of an eligible military service member or veteran.

If the military service member or veteran is deceased, they must have been residing in or had their duty station or home of record in Isanti County at the time of their death.

The application form, available online at beyondtheyellowribbonisanti.org, requests applicant information, information on the postsecondary school the applicant wishes to attend and an essay. The application states: “We encourage all who meet eligibility requirements to apply. Your goal may be trade school or college, full time or part time. We welcome applications from traditional and nontraditional students of all ages.”

Scholarship applications can be mailed to Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, Attn: Scholarship Committee, 555 18th Ave. SW, Cambridge, MN 55008.

The applications are due by March 20. For more information call 763-689-3591 or email isanticountybyr@gmail.com.

