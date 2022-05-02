After holding a virtual fundraiser in 2021, the Anoka-Ramsey Community College Cambridge Campus is bringing back its annual Scholardazzle event in person with fun and new activities.
The Cambridge Campus Foundation has hosted the annual Scholardazzle fundraiser for years. The proceeds raised go toward scholarships for Cambridge Campus students and the crisis grants program that provides funding support for students in financial emergencies.
The Scholardazzle fundraiser will take place from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at the Braham Event Center, 655 Eighth St. SW, Braham. Different levels of sponsorships are available, ranging from $250 to $7,500. Individual tickets are $60 per person. For further sponsorship or ticket information, contact Anna Reiser at anna.reiser@anokaramsey.edu.
The Scholardazzle begins at 6 p.m. with a social hour, music, entertainment, silent auction and more. The dinner and program begin at 7:15 p.m.
“I think this year we’ve just put a little more emphasis on having fun,” foundation board chair
Kelby Jennissen said.
Many supporters of Anoka-Ramsey Community College Cambridge Campus understand the excitement and meaning of being together in person, especially the presenting sponsor. The presenting sponsor contributed a $10,000 sponsorship toward the Scholardazzle.
“First Bank and Trust is our presenting sponsor. They are very excited we’re back in person this year because they also know the value of coming together for good causes,” Scholardazzle event coordinator Amy Draxten said.
Foundation board member Chris Miller, who also served as chair, mentioned how wonderful the community has been to the Cambridge Campus and the benefit it brings to the area.
“We have a strong history of community support for the Scholardazzle, both individuals and businesses and organizations,” Miller said. “I think I’ve always said that the community college is a total asset to this community, but it’s also kind of a golden hub in the middle of east central Minnesota that is a benefit to all that either work there, go there, visit there, everyone.”
Now the foundation is coming back with bigger ideas to engage those that attend Scholardazzle.
“We’re going to have a Midwest craft beverage pull, so it’s kind of taking a wine pull but going to the next level,” Draxten said.
Draxten mentioned they will also have a $500 cash payout for a $50 raffle ticket entry. And one tradition that hasn’t been seen recently is a live dessert auction.
“So each of the board members will be bringing in a dessert that they’ve either made themselves or they’ve had somebody else locally make and those will go up for live auction,” Draxten said.
Dr. Paul Sanders, who has also been a member of the Cambridge Campus Foundation Board for six years, explained what the board learned after hosting a virtual event.
“One thing we have learned at all the events, person-to-person contact is very important not only for the socializing but you have to participate in things like the silent auction, and some of the fun things we’ve done, and I think it’s been the fun things that have brought the group together, so we’re really looking forward to being able to do those person-to-person type things again,” Sanders said.
Jennissen described a similar situation, losing out on relationship building and conversation amongst others due to it being virtual.
“We’re very relationship driven and you lose a lot when you don’t get that in-person feeling because there is no ‘water-cooler talk.’ There is no glance when somebody says something funny, and getting to share it,” Jennissen said.
Anna Reiser, foundation board member and Anoka-Ramsey Community College development director, mentioned the struggles they faced after hosting the Scholardazzle event virtually.
“When people couldn’t connect on the platform that we were on, I felt like they were stuck in the parking lot. As much as they wanted to be with us on that platform, technology can be a barrier even though it opens up other doors,” Reiser said.
Foundation board vice chair Judith Kissner mentioned there was a setback in funds raised as well.
“There were so many virtual events competing for peoples’ attention, and then you know, there were some Zoom and virtual fatigue where folks just realized that it wasn’t the same and they were happy just to wait until we could gather in person again,” Kissner said.
Kissner also described the significant struggles that students came across during the pandemic and how it affected their schooling.
“I think we recognized, even though a lot of students were taking their classes online, in some ways their needs had become greater, because you had a lot of single-parent students who now also had to provide child care or educate their own kids at home and yet they were trying to attend classes online, and then we maybe saw some more food insecurity, people were not able to work. A lot of our students had jobs that were perhaps greatly affected by the pandemic,” Kissner said. “And so as a foundation, we felt that the needs were as great if not greater during that time and yet, we could see we weren’t raising the funds that we’d hoped to have to directly benefit the students.”
Not only is money raised for scholarships but crisis grants are also formed with donations. The foundation board confirmed they still gave out both scholarships and crisis grants despite not raising as much during the virtual event.
“I know we gave out more scholarships and money than we had ever prior to that, despite taking in less,” Jennissen said. “We did a very, very good job to make sure money went out the door to be put to use.”
The foundation board was able to invite two students back to the Scholardazzle event this year to share their story and experience of receiving scholarships and attending the Cambridge Campus. At last year’s virtual event, students were not able to share their stories.
Miller explained how appreciative the board is of all the sponsors from the community.
“I also think we have a lot of people that step up to the plate and give at whatever level is right for them. It might be $500, it might be $1,000, it be $100,” Miller said.
Braham Event Center is a new location to host the Scholardazzle event, and the foundation board is excited for new and returning attendees.
“We have a little something for everybody,” Reiser said.
Miller mentioned how important and exciting it is for the board to have the guests enjoy the event, build relationships and get to know more about the college.
“What we’re doing is a combination of being relational and yet trying to have as much fun as we can, because when you’re having fun, you’re being relational,” Miller said. “Have our guests enjoy the environment and yet getting to know people and getting to know the college is really important.”
For more information on the Scholardazzle, visit https://www.eventcreate.com/e/scholardazzle2022.
