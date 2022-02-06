Rather than feeling depressed at the arrival of cold weather, try adopting a positive winter mindset. For inspiration let’s look to Scandinavia, where people live through some of the darkest, longest winters and yet are consistently ranked as the happiest people in the world. How do they do it and what can we learn from them?
It’s especially important during winter to absorb the small moments, something Scandinavians are particularly good at. No time for negativity, just focus on making winter the best it can be.
Start by getting outside. Norway has a concept called friluftsliv, which translates roughly to “open air life.” This means dressing for the weather — from wool socks and leggings to safety-focused reflective strips on your jacket — and getting outside. If the idea of spending time outdoors when the temperatures are below freezing sounds miserable to you, once you’re out there something rather magical happens. The cold actually feels good, even short amounts of time spent outdoors improves our mood and our mental and physical health. You feel refreshed and gain the benefits of being in contact with the elements.
Create a hygge feeling at home, which in Danish means embracing anything cozy. Time to get the candles, blankets and pillows out to make your home as warm and comfy as possible. The feeling of hygge in the home means creating a peaceful, serene and inviting space that you will enjoy and feel calm in.
Other things to do are enjoy seasonal treats, wear bright colors, take a winter walk, and celebrate and enjoy winter activities. And last but not least, do remember that it will end, with each day that passes it gets lighter a little earlier and winter will eventually turn into spring. Something to keep in mind when winter feels endless...
The Friendship Café is open for indoor dining, takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery. We are open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Main entree, $7. Comes with a vegetable or fruit, bread and dessert.
Thursday, Feb. 3: BBQ Chicken.
Friday, Feb. 4: Center closed.
Monday, Feb. 7: Tater Tot Hotdish.
Tuesday, Feb. 8: Chicken Ala King.
Wednesday, Feb. 9: Pulled Pork Sandwiches.
Thursday, Feb.10: Hamburger Gravy w/Mashed Potatoes.
Soup and Sandwich (Ham or Turkey) w/fruit, $6.50. Turkey or Ham Wrap w/cup of soup or salad, $8. Chef Salad or Taco Salad w/bread, $8.
All applicable taxes are included in prices. For payment we take cash or check.
Senior meal delivery program: If you are a senior citizen located in Isanti County and interested in delivery, call us at (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of, between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
