This week we honored our veterans as Veteran’s Day is recognized on Nov. 11.
A day to thank all of those who have served our country in war or peace, for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.
After hearing of the death of my dear friend’s father, a proud Navy veteran who lived a wonderful life to the age of 97, I found it interesting what was engraved on his urn, “Hold Fast.” That was his favorite saying. Here’s the meaning of Hold Fast and a couple other sayings that originated from the military:
HOLD FAST
Physically the term Hold Fast means to bear down and fight through the storm. There is also an understanding among sailors that when on deck, you dedicate a hand for the ship and a hand for you. That means in order to help your crew you must make sure that you are taken care of.
How that saying is used today
Hold Fast, Be Responsible, Stay True, and you will not only survive the storm you will be stronger because of how you made it through.
CAUGHT A LOT OF FLAK
Flak is actually an acronym for German air defense cannons Fliegerabwehrkanonen. Flieger means flyer, abwehr means defense, and kanonen means cannon. Airmen in World War II would have to fly fighter planes over enemy territory through dangerous bullets and clouds of shrapnel created by Flak.
How that saying is used today.
To take shots but in the way of criticism, judgment, or teasing because of something you said or did.
BITE THE BULLET
Before the discovery of anesthesia when soldiers were wounded in battle and had to be treated or undergo surgery, they were made to bite on something hard to keep them from screaming out in pain. What was mostly available was a bullet or a leather strap, so soldiers bit the bullet to be able to endure the pain of surgery without anesthesia.
How that saying is used today.
Having to do something difficult or unpleasant that one has been putting off or hesitating over.
Have a great week and remember every day is a good day to thank a veteran for their service!
Meals and Activities at SAC’s Enrichment Center
The Friendship Café is still closed for activities and day trips, but we currently are open for takeout, delivery and dine-in. For dine-in, COVID-19 precautions will be implemented and signage will be posted on the doors with established protocols.
We are open on Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for dine-in, takeout and delivery.
If you are interested in delivery, call us (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of between 8-10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
Soup, Sandwich, and fruit, $6.
Soup: Vegetable Beef, Chili, or Chicken Wild Rice.
Sandwich: Ham or Turkey.
OR one can choose a Chef Salad with Bread, $7.
If you don’t want the above selections, you can order the main entree below, which will also be served in our restaurant. This will come with a vegetable, bread, and fruit, $6.
Monday, Nov. 16: BBQ Beef Sandwich.
Tuesday, Nov. 17: Chicken Alfredo.
Wednesday, Nov. 18: Goulash.
Thursday, Nov. 19: Pork Roast with Potatoes.
Friday, Nov. 20: Center closed.
You can substitute a chef salad for one of the above meals for $7
PACKAGE DEAL: You can order meals to be delivered daily Monday, Nov. 16 through Thursday, Nov.19, for $25. This includes an extra bag on Thursday containing soup, bread, and fruit for your weekend meal. Please call by Sunday, Nov. 15 and leave a message, including your name, phone number and address, to place your meal package order for the following week, 763-689-6555.
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
