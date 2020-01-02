With the winter, comes the snow. Chisago County Sheriff Brandon Thyen and Isanti County Sheriff Chris Caulk want to remind people it is illegal in the state of Minnesota to push the snow across the road, lane, highway or city street.
According to the Minnesota Statute 160.275, “(a) Except for the actions of the road authorities, their agents, employees, contractors, and utilities in carrying out their duties imposed by law or contract, and except as herein provided, it shall be unlawful to:
(1) obstruct any highway or deposit snow or ice thereon and (b) Any violation of this section is a misdemeanor.”
Basically, this means people cannot push snow across the road or into the street to get out of their driveway. Thyen stated that the this can be hazardous and create drainage problems, damage to equipment, sight obstruction and drifting.
People can get fined for pushing, plowing, blowing shoveling or placing snow onto public roadways.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.