The Friendship Café is open for indoor dining, takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery. They are open Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Main entree, $6. Comes with a vegetable or fruit, bread and dessert.
Friday, July 9: Center closed.
Monday, July 12: Spaghetti Hot Dish.
Tuesday, July 13: Parmesan Crusted Fish w/Cheesy Potatoes.
Wednesday, July 14: Hamburger Gravy over Mashed Potatoes.
Thursday, July 15: Creamy Chicken Breast w/Rice.
Soup and Sandwich (Ham or Turkey) w/fruit, $6. Turkey or Ham Wrap w/cup of soup or salad, $7. Chef Salad or Taco Salad w/bread, $7. For payment they take cash or check.
Senior meal delivery program:
If you are a senior citizen located in Isanti County and interested in delivery, call them at (763-689-6555) the night before or the morning of, between 8-10 a.m. Please state your name, phone number and address.
The Senior Activity Center is located at 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge, 763-689-6555.
