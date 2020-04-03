The mission of the Senior Enrichment Center is to provide seniors in Isanti County with resources in which topical information on senior issues, nutritional, recreational and minor medical needs are met for our senior population age 55 and over. Your physical and emotional wellness are important to us, especially during these difficult times.
We are unable to provide restaurant dining and social activities due to mandates from the Minnesota Department of Health as a direct result of COVID-19/Coronavirus. However, we want to ensure that our seniors do have access to our home cooking to meet their nutritional needs. So, we will continue to offer a take-out or delivery lunch Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. If you are interested in delivery, be sure to call us (763-689-6555) between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. to place your order. At this time, our lunch consists of homemade soup, sandwich and fruit for $5. We are looking into the possibility of providing other lunch items in the future.
Also, if we can help you in any other ways during our Coronavirus shutdown, please do not hesitate to call us. We are here to serve our seniors! Be safe and stay healthy friends!
Meals and Activities at SAC’s Enrichment Center
The Friendship Café will be closed indefinitely for dine-in and activities.
We are offering a take-out or delivery lunch (homemade soup, sandwich, and fruit) on Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for $5. If interested in delivery, we recommend that you call the Center at 763-689-6555 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. to place your order.
• All day trips have been canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.