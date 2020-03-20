We understand that it is a scary time for many of us. Whether you are entering social distancing, or working tirelessly to care for those who are, or trying to stick to life as usual, it is easy to feel discouraged. While the highly contagious nature of the coronavirus (COVD-19) has driven individuals and businesses to change protocols, our practice at SAC’s is to take extra precautions to ensure the safety of both our customers and team. Older people and those with chronic illnesses are especially susceptible to this virus.
During this unsettling time, we want to assure you that providing a safe and healthy environment for our customers is our top priority. We have always maintained high standards of cleanliness. In addition, we have added cleaning measures targeting high-traffic areas and increased the frequency of disinfectant protocols for common surfaces (tables, counters, cashier area, etc.). Our employees and volunteers have been reminded about the importance of proper handwashing techniques. Best practices in virus prevention have also been shared, including the need to cover coughs and sneezes and, most importantly, to stay home if they are feeling ill. For those employees who have been exposed or have returned from international travel, we are maintaining a strict 14-day self-quarantine policy.
Since safety is very important to us, on Monday, March 16, the Isanti County Commission on Aging Board voted to close our facility for the next two weeks, from March 17-27. This was based on the advice of the Public Health Department, as well as medical professionals. After that time, we will re-evaluate when we should reopen.
In the meantime, please know that we are committed to doing all they we can to serve our seniors and ensure that they have access to the resources they need. We are offering a delivery or take-out lunch (homemade soup, sandwich, and fruit) on Monday- Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for $5. To order this meal, please call us at 763-689-6555 between 8-10 a.m. Thank you for your continued support! Stay healthy!
Meals and Activities at SAC’s Enrichment Center
• The Friendship Café will be closed from Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, March 27 for dine-in and activities. See information above regarding delivery or take-out lunches.
• Man in Black and the International Owl Center trips have been canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date. Refund checks will be mailed out this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.