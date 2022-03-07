Rushseba Senior Living recognized Isabel Medina as its 2021 Servant Leader of the Year. Medina serves as a concierge.
Medina’s team members said she treats everyone, from residents to visitors, with respect and grace. She joyfully helps when needed and offers a smile in challenging situations.
Each year, Walker Methodist honors one team member from each community with this award.
Creating a culture of servant leadership is an important value at Walker Methodist. Team members, from accountants to caregivers, receive training on how to be a servant leader.
“It’s hard to create a culture without caring,” said President and CEO Scott Riddle. “Servant leadership is about putting others first and leading with love. One person leading with care, love, and encouragement can cause a ripple effect.”
Rushseba Senior Living, managed by Walker Methodist, provides independent living, assisted living, and memory care. To join a dynamic team at Rushseba or another Walker Methodist community, visit www.walkermethodist.org/careers.
Walker Methodist is a faith-based nonprofit organization dedicated to respect, imagination, and collaboration.
Serving seniors since 1945, Walker Methodist has a mission of life, and all the living that goes with it—enhancing the lives of older adults through a culture of care, respect, and service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.