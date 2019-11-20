We hope all of our readers enjoy this FREE story presented by the County News Review. If our non-subscribers are interested in a subscription, click here or call 763-712-3544.
On Monday, Nov. 4, the upper room at the Rush City VFW was filled with veterans and their families for a special honor: to receive their own special quilt.
The Rush City Piecemakers Guild presented 27 quilts to members of the Rush City American Legion and VFW Honor Guards. To make the evening even more special, the Rush City High School band and choir supplied music for the celebration.
The event began with the choir singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” followed by an invocation by VFW Chaplain Bart McCoy.
The band played “Three Cheers for the Red, White and Blue.” The veterans were visibly moved, some wiping tears from their eyes. The band also performed the officials songs of the armed forces, and service members from the Marine Corps, Army, Air Force and Navy stood as their songs were played.
The choir sang “God Bless the USA” with a solo by Rush City Superintendent William Campbell and led by Chisago County Commissioner Ben Montzka.
Lyn Johnson of Piecemakers shared that it was the vision of Gladys Enzenauer, a 91-year-old avid quilter, to create a quilt for every member of the honor guard, whether they were active or a veteran. This is the only chapter of Quilts of Honor in the state, and some quilts came from as far away as Brainerd, though Enzenauer pieced 80% of them. The chapter has created over 100 quilts for service members.
“About three years ago, Gladys mentioned making honor quilts for the American Legion and VFW Honor Guards,” Johnson said. “Last May, it was time to make this a priority because none of us are getting any younger and another Guild member had given us a lot of her leftover beautiful patriot fabric. I gave Gladys the fabric and told her to have fun designing and piecing Honor Quilts. Gladys has pieced a couple of active/veteran quilts a month for years. I quilt them, give them back to her to bind and sew the label on them and then we give them to North Branch St. Croix Hospice for their veteran presentations or presented throughout Minnesota.
“The end of August, I realized we would have to call upon the Rush City Community, if we were to have the quilts finished by Veterans Day. I met with Ginny Thorn from the Fabric, Fashions, & More Fabric Shop, and she gave us a deal for the cost of fabric. Also, besides Quilt Guild, we advertised this project as ‘Gladys’ Dream,’ to the community. Sure enough, piecers and another quilter stepped up to the challenge. Twenty-seven quilts later, working with the American Legion and VFW for presentation ideas, Gladys’ Dream was fulfilled at the VFW Monday, Nov. 4.”
Johnson added: “Gail Belmont is the founder of Quilts of Honor that resides in California, and there are 13 states that have Quilts of Honor chapters, and we work out of the Brainerd, Minnesota, chapter and are totally volunteer, making over 300 Quilts of Honor a year.”
Belmont is herself a veteran.
“When Gail was a senior in high school, she enlisted in the Women’s Army Corps Band. Upon graduation, she was sent to Fort McClellan, Alabama, where her duties included playing taps at the services of soldiers killed in Vietnam. Thus, Gail is a veteran and she knows what it feels like to be a veteran. She believes all active and veterans are eligible to receive quilts, which represents gratitude to the soldiers for their service, and mentally and physically offering comfort and warmth,” Johnson said.
Ilene Olson Holmberg from the Piecemakers added the organization hopes the quilts will be used. Each quilt came with a matching pillowcase and a little note.
The service members who received quilts from the American Legion include Kenneth Ausmus (Army), Marvin Hedberg (Air Force), Frederick Meissner (Air Force), Joshua Nase (National Guard and Army), Richard Ordner (Army), Dennish Pederson (Air Force), Charles Dietrich (Navy), David Krippner (Army), Richard Mihm (Marine Corps), Kenneith Opatz (Army), Lori Patterson (Army), and Rollin Whittacker (Army).
And service members from the VFW receiving quilts were LaVern Anderson (Navy), Richard Friday (Army), Joseph Grundhauser (Army), Harley Johnson (Army), Bart McCoy (Army), Richard Pechuman (Army), Dave Schlicher (Army), Charles Swanson (Army), Rick Friday (Army), Douglas Johnson (Navy), Clarence Larson (Army), Jerry Parkin (Air Force), Craig Sandstrom (Army), Arlo Shelander (Army), and Daniel Szymanski (Navy).
