CE Jacobson Elementary in Rush City kicked off “I Love to Read” month on Monday, Jan. 31 with an Opening Ceremony in the gym. Here are some ways the school is celebrating “I Love to Read” month.
Reading minutes: Students have a goal to read 120,000 minutes at home during the month of February. Please encourage your student to read and fill out the recording sheet. There are four sections. Each week, fill out the section, cut it off and have students turn it in to their homeroom teacher. All minutes need to be turned in on Fridays. Please start recording minutes Monday, Jan. 31.
If they make their goal, Principal Alicia Nelson will dress in full hockey goalie gear as a select number of students try to get a puck past her into the goal.
Dress up Days - Fridays in February
Feb. 4 - Mismatch Day.
Feb. 11- Book Character Day.
Feb. 18 - Hat Day.
Feb. 25 - Sports jersey day/Dress like an athlete.
March 4 - USA Day.
Every Tuesday is Read my shirt Day.
Book Swap
Do you have books your students no longer read? The week of Feb. 7 students can bring up to 10 gently used books from home that they don’t read anymore. Staff members will be in the cafeteria from 7:45-8:15 a.m. to collect books and hand out tickets. Students get one ticket for a picture book and two tickets for chapter books. On Feb. 15 they will go to the media center during specials to swap books and pay with their tickets.
Other events
• Caught Reading Tickets (earn a chance to win prizes by choosing to read in school).
• Reading drills (be prepared to read for 10 minutes during any class).
Thank you for helping to record minutes read, put together outfits for dress up days, sort through bookshelves, and encourage students to read, read, read.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.