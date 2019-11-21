The following students from the Rush City School District received academic letter awards on Nov. 12. They earned these awards by having been on the A Honor Roll all four quarters of the previous school year. The students are listed by the grade they were in last year.
Grade 7
Anderson, Owen; Armstrong, Kyle; Bengtson, Lydia; Biermaier, Maria; Bronson, Elizabeth; Chambers, Clint; Diedrich, Kayla; Ekstedt, Brayden; Ertz, Mikayla; Ferrie, Ella; Hanson, Annabelle; Maynard, Arayah; Maynard, Kamarah; McCargar, Lily; Nelson, Summer; Perreault, Madison; Rood, Braeden; Sayotovich, Cora; Schlavin, Samantha; Schmidt, Madison; Schroeder, Adrianna; Spencer, Isabelle; Stavig, Haley; Widenstrom, Gabriel; Witte, Bailey.
Grade 8
Angstman, Emmalee; Archambault, Shaun; Blatz, Brayden; Boylan, Alex; Campbell, Gabriella; Daas, Anthony; Dahl, Jordan; Folkema, Grace; Hemming, Veronica; Jeske, Madison; Johnson, Olivia; Lamont, Kayden; May, Meghan; McDonald, Shea;; O’Flanagan, Chase; Sheffield, Devon; Smith, Ytalya; Sparks, Jamillia; Vang, Justice; Volk, Hailey; Warring, Emily; Widell, Samantha.
Grade 9
Asmussen, Gage; Buehring, Katelyn; Cardinal, Dylan; Chilson, Allison; Dahl, Olivia; Dipaolo, Dominick; Douglas, Shane; Elbert, Remi; Ertz, Alexis; Goulet, Laura; Groshens, Ella;; Hedtke, Bobbi; Holmstrom, Shelby; Kirby, Emma; Nybo, Carson; Roth, Maggie; Rundquist, Greta; Schmidt, Ashley; Stepp, Ty; Wood, Isabella.
Grade 10
Anderson, Taylor; Bengtson, Garrett; Biermaier, Madison; Douglas, Natasha; Engstrom, Rachel; Erdman, Isaac; Flaten, Luke; Leigland, Joelle; Maynard, Kiyana; Mell, Mitchell; Ramberg, Melissa; Rood, Allyson; Thompson, Amelia; White, EllieMae; Widenstrom, Luke.
Grade 11
Berg, Leah; Busch, Ryker; Bush, Anna; Cardinal, Brandon; Dahl, Alexander; Engel, Teegan; Gilbert, Sara; Hageman, Samson; Hillier, Jennifer; Martinez-Johnson, Angel; Papke, Matthew; Schmidt, Sarah; Sparrow, Clayton; Stepp, Sandon.
