academic awards.jpg

The following students from the Rush City School District received academic letter awards on Nov. 12. Photo submitted

The following students from the Rush City School District received academic letter awards on Nov. 12. They earned these awards by having been on the A Honor Roll all four quarters of the previous school year. The students are listed by the grade they were in last year.

Grade 7

Anderson, Owen; Armstrong, Kyle; Bengtson, Lydia; Biermaier, Maria; Bronson, Elizabeth; Chambers, Clint; Diedrich, Kayla; Ekstedt, Brayden; Ertz, Mikayla; Ferrie, Ella; Hanson, Annabelle; Maynard, Arayah; Maynard, Kamarah; McCargar, Lily; Nelson, Summer; Perreault, Madison; Rood, Braeden; Sayotovich, Cora; Schlavin, Samantha; Schmidt, Madison; Schroeder, Adrianna; Spencer, Isabelle; Stavig, Haley; Widenstrom, Gabriel; Witte, Bailey.

Grade 8

Angstman, Emmalee; Archambault, Shaun; Blatz, Brayden; Boylan, Alex; Campbell, Gabriella; Daas, Anthony; Dahl, Jordan; Folkema, Grace; Hemming, Veronica; Jeske, Madison; Johnson, Olivia; Lamont, Kayden; May, Meghan; McDonald, Shea;; O’Flanagan, Chase; Sheffield, Devon; Smith, Ytalya; Sparks, Jamillia; Vang, Justice; Volk, Hailey; Warring, Emily; Widell, Samantha.

Grade 9

Asmussen, Gage; Buehring, Katelyn; Cardinal, Dylan; Chilson, Allison; Dahl, Olivia; Dipaolo, Dominick; Douglas, Shane; Elbert, Remi; Ertz, Alexis; Goulet, Laura; Groshens, Ella;; Hedtke, Bobbi; Holmstrom, Shelby; Kirby, Emma; Nybo, Carson; Roth, Maggie; Rundquist, Greta; Schmidt, Ashley; Stepp, Ty; Wood, Isabella.

Grade 10

Anderson, Taylor; Bengtson, Garrett; Biermaier, Madison; Douglas, Natasha; Engstrom, Rachel; Erdman, Isaac; Flaten, Luke; Leigland, Joelle; Maynard, Kiyana; Mell, Mitchell; Ramberg, Melissa; Rood, Allyson; Thompson, Amelia; White, EllieMae; Widenstrom, Luke.

Grade 11

Berg, Leah; Busch, Ryker; Bush, Anna; Cardinal, Brandon; Dahl, Alexander; Engel, Teegan; Gilbert, Sara; Hageman, Samson; Hillier, Jennifer; Martinez-Johnson, Angel; Papke, Matthew; Schmidt, Sarah; Sparrow, Clayton; Stepp, Sandon.

Load comments