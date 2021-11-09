On Thursday, Nov. 11, beginning at 9 a.m. in the high school gymnasium, the entire school will gather together for a musical celebration in honor of Rush City veterans. Rush City VFW and Legion members have been invited and the district extends this invitation to all Rush City veterans, their guests and the community. Coffee and cookies will be served following the ceremony.
In addition to music performed by the band and high school and elementary choirs, they will have a few speeches and poems to be read and thank you cards will be available for veterans to read and take home with them,
If you do not feel comfortable attending in person, the program will also be streamed on the Rush City Activities YouTube channel. The link will be posted on the front page of the school district website. Contact the district office at 320-358-4588 with any questions.
