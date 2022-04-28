Ten years ago, when I was first hired as the principal of Rush City High School, I purchased three pictures for the office area. Each was a photo with a short caption illustrating a characteristic I felt was essential for us to become a successful team that could continuously enhance and improve our school: vision, teamwork and communication.
I have since moved down the hall to the district office where I still display the “vision” picture. I share this because I want our community to understand that we are always striving to adapt and grow however necessary to meet the needs of our students and prepare them for success in life beyond high school.
Over the course of the decade I’ve spent in Rush City, we have, with the help and support of our community, made great enhancements to our schools. The district has become much more student centered; students have more academic and extracurricular options; and we have implemented many new programs, strategies, and tools that have resulted in a positive, safer, and more supportive environment for all.
It has become apparent, though, that we are navigating a more and more challenging and concerning environment. Our society has endured significant political division, we’re living through a pandemic, our families and educators face so many new struggles, while consistency and routine have almost disappeared. Many in the field of education are transitioning into different careers or retiring as a result of these difficulties and the stress that has surfaced in recent years.
Nearly every aspect of our school systems is struggling in some way, from heated board meetings, to extensive mental health challenges, to adapting to changing norms in society, to the financial burdens many experience. When we add in staffing shortages and major facility updates that we will soon need, on the surface the future looks grim. When we look closer, though, we see that we are actually in a solid place, so these setbacks will not stop our progress. We have the capacity to overcome these obstacles.
I am optimistic about our future! While our politicians are not going to fix all of our problems, we can! This is our community. Like all communities, we do have rules we need to follow. I make school decisions in accordance in a prioritized order: law, policy, what’s best for kids, and what’s best for staff and community. The challenge is when issues are gray (and many of them are). Sometimes there are competing interests, sometimes policies need to be updated, and sometimes there is even disagreement about what is right and wrong. This is why communication, relationships, and collaboration are critical to our vision.
I urge our families to engage, communicate, and support our students, staff, and community. The most important factor for continued success in our school district is the climate in the educational community. Call when you have questions or concerns. Make reports of concerns on our new “See Something Say Something” website link. Talk to your kids about what is going on in school and what they struggle with. Volunteer at school events. Verify facts to keep school information accurate.
As a community, we are strong! Our school will continue to improve relationships, encourage inclusion, foster academic achievement, and support our education staff. We got this! Together!
