The past 10 days since the death of George Floyd has been very difficult and challenging days. We are inundated with the news stories, videos, newspapers and social media regarding incidents of looting, protests, violence, and anger being demonstrated by members of our national and local community. We recognize some of the things we are seeing are absolutely hard to believe and it’s difficult to understand it all.
I want to say that there is no place for discrimination or racism in our schools nor community. As a matter of fact, our district adopted belief statements for our students, community, and staff to reiterate our intolerance for discrimination of any type.
We believe that our students choose to accept, believe in, and challenge themselves and others. We believe that our community will encourage and support our students academically, emotionally, and socially. We also believe that our staff will promote student growth through care, collaboration, and empowerment.
The Minnesota Department of Education has provided resources (see below) to help all of us. We can be part of the solution, facilitate discussion, educate others, and make changes where and how we are able in order to best support our students, community, and each other.
If you are one of our students, staff, or community members who are having a difficult time conceptualizing this season we are in, feel free to reach out and contact me or any other member of our staff or administration for support.
How to talk about traumatic events and tragedies.
Teaching About Race, Racism, and Police Violence.
Resources on Trauma for Caregivers and Families.
National Child Traumatic Stress Network.
15 Tips for Talking with Children About Violence.
Racial Equity Resource Directory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.