Dear Editor:
The Rush City Aquatic Center/Rush City Pool Committee’s 11th annual Big Splash was a great success. Approximately 500 people attended and $3,914 was raised. The money will be used to purchase tumble buckets and/or lounge chairs. This year the pool committee was able to replace the diving board.
The pool committee wishes to thank all the volunteers and pool staff who worked the Big Splash. A special thank you to all the businesses that donated prizes, cash and advertising for this event. The committee is also very grateful to the community for their support through purchases of Lucky Duck tickets, donations of baked goods, finances, time or participation at the Big Splash.
The pool is a huge asset to our city and the committee is very appreciative of the community’s support. Thank you!
Karen Carlson and Paula Bengtson
Co-chairs of the Rush City Pool Committee
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.