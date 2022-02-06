Many industries across our nation and around our world continue to navigate an ever changing set of challenges as a result of the pandemic. Education is a field that has been changing for a long time, however, and at least here in Rush City, the last few years have been incredibly transformational. We have not and will not allow the pandemic to stop us from continuously improving the services we provide our community. The support of the Rush City citizens, staff, families, and students has made it possible for us to strengthen our schools, even through these challenging times.
Central to most of the enhancements in recent years has been the relentless effort to meet the needs of each individual student. Our buildings have assembled teams of individuals who routinely review academic and behavioral data to ensure that the proper services are being provided for all learners.
Systems to report, investigate, address, and prevent bullying are well implemented and have been highly successful. Support groups, committees, and clubs have been and continue to be created to provide safe places for students, and in some cases, community members to engage in discussions around sensitive issues and topics. Mental health and counseling services have been expanded to meet student needs, social and emotional learning (SEL) curriculum is fully implemented in both buildings, and physical safety and security enhancements have been implemented and are continuously reviewed to ensure our students and staff are as protected as possible.
In addition to the programs and services that have been enhanced or added in recent years, our staff has worked tirelessly to expand their knowledge, develop their skills, and better understand our students. The cumulative impact of these initiatives and efforts is resulting in an adaptive and fluid academic program. Our programs ensure that students meet their potential and will prevent students from slipping through the cracks. Most importantly, students are learning in a safe, supportive, and positive environment.
I am incredibly impressed with the efforts and abilities of our staff and cannot thank them enough for their hard work. I share this because I hope our community lets them know how valuable each and every one of them are to our programming and children. Today, as I write this article, our elementary school has 14 instructional staff out of the building. There are not enough subs to cover the paraprofessional and licensed teacher absences, but somehow they continue to deliver their instruction and services each and every day. Our staff cover for each other and do what it takes to keep us moving forward. I’ve seen principals correcting papers, teachers and students helping clean, teachers going without prep time or even lunch some days, teachers combining classrooms, drivers running multiple routes, staff switching buildings to cover for others, and more planning, replanning, collaborating, networking, and brainstorming than ever before. Even the School Board meetings are longer and more demanding of its members.
Especially challenging are the duties of our healthcare staff these days. Please show your support for our school employees - they truly care about our kids, and without a doubt they are going the extra mile for them!
We have a great team, a great community, and wonderful schools - I’m grateful and proud to serve here in Rush City. Go Tigers!
