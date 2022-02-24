I am pleased to share some of the efforts the district is taking to continuously enhance our school environment to keep it a safe and supportive environment for all students.
In recent years, a great deal of work has been dedicated to assisting struggling learners, challenging those who excel, supporting special education students, eradicating bullying, and supporting LGBTQ students. Today, I want to highlight some of our district’s efforts to open lines of communication and to ensure our environment is safe and supportive for our students of color.
For the past several years, the district has facilitated an American Indian Parent Advisory Committee. Recently, the district began receiving funding from the State of Minnesota to assist in carrying out that committee’s goals. This year, the committee began exploring expanding meetings to welcome people of other races or ethnicities. The result is our new Culture/Diversity meetings to be held at 4:30 p.m. in the High School Media Center, the second Monday of each month. These meetings are intended for adults and students who are with a parent or guardian. We encourage anyone who is interested to attend and join in this important dialog. The intent of the group is to be a partnership, so attendees will work together to determine the group’s goals and purpose. Please note that the March meeting has been rescheduled to March 7, since the second Monday is during spring break.
There is also a need for a similar group for our students. Since obtaining approval from our School Board, Nick Basta is planning for and will soon be leading a high school student group focused on diversity, culture, and school climate. Like the community-based group, the student group will be a partnership among members, and the students and staff will develop the objectives, activities, name, and description of the group as a team.
I am excited to see our students, staff, families, and community members continue working together to uphold our promise of creating global citizens who are lifelong learners. For more information regarding these meetings or our efforts to continuously enhance our school community, please contact our district office at 320-358-4855.
