Last week, Governor Walz and his team delivered additional guidance for schools regarding reopening. The full guidance may be reviewed on the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) website. The guidance outlines a data-driven process to help districts decide how best to deliver instruction. A ratio that is calculated by the number of cases per 10,000 individuals in a county over the last 14 days is used to help guide decision making.
Each scenario (In-person, Hybrid(s), or Distance Learning) has a range to help guide the district in determining which scenario to implement. For example; In-person learning is deemed acceptable if the number of cases per 10,000 is less than 10. Currently, the Chisago County rate is 5.85 and the Pine County rate is 2.75, therefore, it would be acceptable to have in-person learning if we were starting school today. This data will change over time and will help guide our delivery model. Please keep in mind that families may choose distance learning regardless of the scenario the district is implementing.
Distance Learning will be greatly enhanced this year. We have been planning for months. We already have 1:1 devices for all learners in the district to improve equity and rigor. We have improved software, consistent plans across grade levels, and both academic and mental health support for learners. Regardless of the scenario, we will get through this together. Our kids will get to socialize with their peers, learn from familiar teachers, and when we move beyond COVID-19 they will smoothly transition back to a school system that will be stronger than ever before.
Schools must follow the mask mandate as it applies to students in kindergarten through grade 12. The State has committed to providing regional support teams to assist districts as needed. they will be providing masks for students and staff, and they will assist with COVID-19 testing if necessary.
We will use this additional guidance to continue to refine our plans and ensure we are fully prepared for a safe and successful fall. We are fortunate to have an amazing community, wonderful students, strong and caring staff, and a School Board who is dedicated to doing what is best for our students. It’s the people who make this community special. We will continuously monitor, gather feedback, and adapt to ensure we are offering opportunities that meet the needs of all families.
I appreciate your support and look forward to overcoming any challenges that lie ahead. We will make significant academic progress this year while ensuring that every student’s social and emotional needs are met as well.
