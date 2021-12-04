We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
The mother of a Rush City High School student is speaking out after her son received a racist photo referencing black face.
Shawneese Ross described the “disturbing” photo that her 13-year-old son, Shawn Ross, received from another student on his cellphone during public comment at the Nov. 18 Rush City School Board meeting.
The student could be seen in the photo, posted via Snapchat, wearing a black facial mask with a racial slur on top of the photo. This picture was then sent to Shawn via text message.
“My heart just dropped. I felt anger, I felt disbelief, disappointment, just in rage. I wanted throw Shawn’s phone across the room and break it. I wanted to destroy something and I couldn’t destroy that photo,” Shawneese said in a follow-up interview on Nov. 29.
Three eighth grade students were involved in the incident. Due to data and privacy policies, their names were not released. Shawn is acquainted with two of the students and was surprised when he realized who it was.
“I was surprised, because I didn’t think they were the type of people to do that,” Shawn said.
This is not the first time Shawn has experienced racial harassment. When he attended C.E. Jacobson Elementary School, students made comments about “picking cotton.” Shawneese went to the principal at the time with the issue.
“We sat down with the principal and had a conversation, and I believe she even suspended the students for a couple of days. She was the previous principal. She was Native American and she has dealt with situations like that personally, so I feel she was more firm in her actions,” Shawneese said.
Shawneese and Shawn first met with Superintendent Brent Stavig in regards to the photo Shawn received.
“We had the meeting and they said that there wasn’t going to be any consequences,” Shawneese said. “I did get kind of frustrated because he repeatedly kept saying just by looking at it (the photo) he can’t tell if there’s grounds for issuing consequences.”
Shawneese said there were problems concluding whether the issue was school related or not.
“Basically the only way they were going to issue consequences is if it was tied to the school in some way, because if something happens outside of school, there’s nothing they can do about it. In the picture, it shows the text message was sent on Wednesday at 11 a.m. — they were in school on Wednesday,” Shawneese said. “He mentioned he didn’t know if it was a screenshot or if the picture was doctored. Why would we go to these lengths to just doctor a photo?”
After the initial meeting with the superintendent, Shawneese was not comfortable with how it ended.
“They said they (administration) didn’t see any grounds for issuing consequences and that talking to the students was going to be good enough, and that just did not sit right with me at all. My next course of action was to go the school board meeting,” Shawneese said.
At the school board meeting, Shawneese expressed that she wanted further consequences to be given to the student.
“I do believe that the student should either receive some type of suspension or detention or even (write) an apology letter. The principal and superintendent wouldn’t even do that,” Shawneese said.
Shawn also attended the school board meeting, where his mother explained he is not the only student who has experienced racial tensions.
“I think this is a situation that should not be taken lightly, because there are other students in this school that have felt racial tensions toward them as well,” Shawneese said.
She strongly feels this behavior cannot continue in the schools.
“I brought this to the attention of the principal and the superintendent and they refused to take action on it, so I am begging you, the school board, to please take action on this matter, because it can’t continue to happen,” she said during the school board meeting.
Shawneese did catch the attention of school board members after speaking at meeting.
“Right after the meeting, a lady came out and said how sorry she was and how wrong the whole situation was,” Shawnesse said.
Chairperson Stefanie Folkema commented during the meeting after Shawneese spoke.
“Thank you for coming. I know that’s not an easy thing to do, and we appreciate you coming and sharing your feelings with us,” Folkema said.
An investigation did occur after Shawneese spoke at the school board meeting that led to an apology.
“That’s when Brent (Rush City Schools Superintendent Stavig) called me, and he apologized to me and to Shawn, and he said that there’s going to be consequences issued. He can’t tell me what they are, but that it’s going to include an education portion so that the students can understand what they did is wrong,” Shawneese said.
After the investigation, Shawn did receive three apology letters, although it did not fix what had happened.
“I felt like it wasn’t truly heartfelt because, in reality, if you really think about the person that made the picture and the post, they had two chances to either delete it or undo what they did,” Shawn said.
According to Shawneese, Stavig said he plans to request funding and use some of it to implement a cultural club moving forward from this incident.
“I’m going to be following that closely and help as much as I can. Hopefully it actually does get implemented and is not just a conversation,” she said.
Shawneese felt there was no need to get out of character during this situation.
“I’m not going to do that, because it’s not gong to solve anything at the end of the day. I want this to be something that we can take and make change going forward,” she said.
Shawneese has a bigger message to send to the public after experiencing this situation.
“At the end of the day, I feel like the education of non-colored individuals falls on the parents, because if the parents didn’t feel at some extent that the photo that was posted was OK, then that behavior would not have happened. I think that the students are a product of their environment. The bigger message overall is that the parents have to do better,” Shawnesse said.
After realizing the small consequences that were given to the students, Shawn felt a little conflicted.
“You shouldn’t really question the people that it happened to because there is obvious proof: There’s times, there’s dates. I felt like it shouldn’t be happening at all because, in reality, we’re all human and there’s only one race, you know. We’re all made up of the same DNA so we should treat each other like family,” Shawn said.
Moving forward, Shawn plans to prepare for basketball. He will start after winter break.
Stavig was unable to give further comment following the board meeting, citing data and privacy reasons.
