Press release provided by the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office
On July 30, at approximately 5:05 p.m., the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an ATV crash with injuries. The crash location was on Belle Isle Drive near the intersection of 516th Street in Nessel Township, which is west of Rush City. Chisago County deputies provided care to the driver until EMS arrived.
The crash involved one ATV with one occupant. The cause of the crash is believed to be contributed to speed, and a plow on the ATV digging into the pavement. These two factors appear to have caused the driver to lose control and roll the ATV. The driver was the lone occupant and was not wearing a helmet.
The victim was transported by North Memorial Air Care to North Memorial Hospital in critical condition and identified as 59-year-old Gordon Baldwin of Rush City.
On Aug. 5, the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office was informed that Baldwin passed away from his injuries.
Assisting agencies included North Memorial Air Care and Lakes Regions EMS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.