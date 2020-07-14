The Rush City Lions have served roasted corn at the Chisago County Fair since 2009. And while the fair will not happen this year, the Lions’ annual fundraiser still will take place on Thursdays during the month of July.
The Rush City Lions will serve roasted corn on Thursday, July 16, and continue the following two Thursdays, July 23 and July 30.
The sale will take place starting at 4 p.m. at the Lions Clubhouse, which is located at the Chisago County Fairgrounds just off Fourth Street in Rush City. It will end at 7 p.m. or when the corn is sold out.
Another local group that will be serving fair foods during that time is the local Cub Scouts, who will offer popcorn and pop at the same location.
The Lions also will take orders for roasted corn via text message by texting 612-819-7312.
The Lions use the funds earned from this event to support and expand its community outreach, help families in need, and sponsor special events for senior citizens and youths.
