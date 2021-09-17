Rush City High School Homecoming Week will be held Sept. 19-25.
Sunday, Sept. 19: Float Building@Bus Garage, 1-5 p.m. Chaperones needed.
Monday, Sept. 20: Cross Country@Pierz. Meet, 4:15 p.m., Pierz Golf Course.
King and Queen Coronation, 7:30 p.m., HS Theatre.
Tuesday, Sept. 21: Homecoming Volleyball Game vs Pine City. 5:45 p.m. JV/C; 7:15 p.m. Varsity. Homecoming candidates honored between games.
Wednesday, Sept. 22: Finish Float Building@Bus Garage, 7-9 p.m.
All School Pep Fest, 2:30 p.m., High School Gym.
Thursday, Sept. 23: Volleyball Game at Braham. 5:45 p.m. JV/C; 7:15 p.m. Varsity.
Friday, Sept. 24: Homecoming Parade, 2:15 p.m., beginning on First Street. All are welcome. Float Clean up immediately to follow, help needed.
• Annual Community Pig Roast, 4-6:30 p.m. High School Commons, $8Adults/$4 Students, K-12/Seniors (62+). Free 5 and under. Tickets available at HS and Elementary offices.
• Homecoming Football Game vs Hinckley-Finlayson, 7 p.m. Kickoff. Homecoming Royalty honored at halftime.
Saturday, Sept. 25: Volleyball@Pierz Tournament. 9 a.m., Pierz High School.
Cross Country@Milaca. Mega Meet, 10 a.m., Stones Throw Golf Course.
