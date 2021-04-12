We hope all our readers enjoy this story, but our subscribers help make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the County News Review by clicking here or calling 763-712-3544.
A Rush City man who has spent the past 50 years training youth as part of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Firearms Safety program, was recently honored for his service.
Glenn Stream’s family, children and grandchildren, as well as co-trainers and educators in the Firearms Safety program, gathered on March 29 at Bulrush Golf and Rush Hour Grill in Rush City to celebrate Stream’s achievement.
Deb Dahlberg, an instructor and administrator in the Firearms Safety program, said Stream, her uncle, has trained nearly 2,500 students during his 50 years in the program.
“He works very well with the instructors. He’s straightforward. He doesn’t mess around,” Deb said. “He’s very serious when it comes to this. Very passionate about teaching the kids. … He’s got a lot of patience with the kids and wants to see them succeed.”
Stream received a personal congratulatory and appreciation letter from Col. Rodmen Smith, division director of the Minnesota DNR Enforcement.
“The hundreds of hours of time that you’ve donated over the past 50 years has paid and will continue to pay dividends for all of the students who have gone through your classes,” Smith said in the letter. “Everyone who realizes the importance of safety training for youth and adults greatly appreciates your efforts.”
The Firearms Safety program consists of a minimum of 12 hours of classroom learning on the safe handling of firearms, hunter responsibility and wildlife conservation. Once a student completes the program, they are given a firearms safety certificate.
“So they give us the curriculum and all the materials and everything that we need to complete this,” said Rush City Mayor Dan Dahlberg, an instructor of the Firearms Safety program.
Dan said that 11-year-olds can fully participate in the program, but they won’t receive their certificate until they turn 12. The classes take place at the Rush City High School, but it’s not affiliated with the school, he said.
The last part of the program includes a field experience. This part consists of seven required scenario-based training opportunities. The scenarios allow students to learn and demonstrate commonly accepted principles of safety in hunting and the handling of firearms. Students learn how to shoot a .22 caliber rifle to pass the class. The students learn how to shoot the target in a variety of positions such as sitting, standing, kneeling and the prone position.
“The field day is such a fun day for the kids,” Deb said. “The kids come, they’re a little bit nervous. They’re going to be shooting anywhere from 15 rounds on the .22 (caliber rifle) range. They’re laying down in the prone position. … And then actually going then to shoot a shotgun.”
Adults, who may need a firearms safety certification for hunting or otherwise, can also benefit from the Firearms Safety program, Dan said. People who don’t intend on using firearms or going out hunting can still learn how to properly store a gun and feel comfortable, he said.
“Also during the class, we teach about survival skills,” Deb said, explaining situations include those where people are lost in the wilderness. “Teaching animal identification, maybe what animals sound like. We do some live duck calls and owl calls and coyote calls. So we’re trying to give the kids an idea of what they might hear or see out in the woods.”
For more information on the DNR Firearms Safety program, visit www.dnr.state.mn.us/safety/firearms/index.html.
