A Rush City man was recognized for his years of volunteering, sponsorships and businesses with the local chamber of commerce’s 2019 Citizen of the Year Award.
The Rush City Chamber of Commerce held a celebration for Todd Johnston on Oct. 29 at The Spare Room at Chucker’s Bowl. Over 100 local business owners along with friends and family attended the event. The Chamber presented Johnston with the award this year since the banquet could not be held in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Johnston felt honored receiving the award.
“I had a hard time with it, because I am not a person that wants recognition for things. I just like to do them from my heart,” Johnston said.
Johnston has been a member of the Rush City Chamber of Commerce for many years and has played a huge role in the community and was recognized for all of his contributions.
He was one of three people to start Kids Day at the Chisago County Fair and continues to sponsor it. Johnston helped build, maintain and sponsor many demo cars throughout his time in Rush City.
He also worked with East Central Sports to help sponsor The Christmas Wish for the past five years and is preparing for year six. Johnston also sponsors bands for the Summertime Music in the Park Days. He also sponsored the Missing Children Rides for years as well.
Johnston feels proud of his many accomplishments.
“I am proud of all the successful businesses I have had and still have and being able to help out people and the community when I can,” Johnston said.
Johnston also donated a building and van to Restoration Church. He donated time and money to build the band shell in Rush City’s downtown park. Johnston has also helped families with Thanksgiving meals.
Johnston has been a resident of Rush City for 51 years. He graduated from Rush City High School in 1983 and went on to get a two-year electronics degree at Northwestern Electronics Institute and graduated in 1985.
Before becoming self-employed, Johnston worked in electronic sales for a year and a half. He spent six months in car sales and six months in elevator trades. Johnston also spent 11 years with OHMEDA Medical Repairs.
In 1996 Johnston became the owner of Rush City Auto. He currently owns two other companies as well. Johnston has been the half-owner of All About Caring Homecare Inc. since 2005 and the owner of Rush City Liquors since 2017. From 2008-2012, Johnston owned the Grant House Hotel and Eatery.
Johnston has three children, Hannah, Mackenzie and Dustin, who also live in Rush City.
“I just want to say thank you to the community and to all the people involved with this award, especially Nicole Perreault-Schreier, Jim Ertz and Mike Robinson. I also want to thank my kids, Megan and grandkids for the very thoughtful words they had to say about me on Friday night’s award night. I also want to thank my fiancee, Tammi, for always being by my side during the last nine and a half years. She was always patient and understanding even though it took so much time from us being together. The Rush City Chamber put on a great awards night that was enjoyed by all,” Johnston said.
