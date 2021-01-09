Rush City’s Ellie Mae White was chosen Great River Conference Hitter of the Year, one of several awards the volleyball team claimed for its fine performance this past season.
The senior was one of three Tigers named to the All-Great River Conference team. Junior Alexis Ertz and senior Ally Rood joined White on the all-league squad, while eighth grader McKenna Garr earned honorable mention.
Rush City also selected several players for specific team awards, as freshman Cora Sayotavich and Garr received the Ms. Hustle Award, seniors Jaiden Metz and Mazie Hahn were chosen as Most Improved, and junior Emma Kirby and sophomore Mackenzie Ribich earned the team’s Spirit Award.
Meanwhile, the Rush City football team had no trouble picking the winner of this year’s Tiger Award.
“We gave this award to the entire team,” said Rush City co-coach Joe Lattmore. “We felt they earned it by facing the adversity of this year with a positive attitude.
The adversity came from the difficulties caused by COVID-19, which allowed Rush City to play just one game this season. The Tigers made the most of that opportunity, though, beating Braham 26-22 on Oct. 26.
In terms of individual awards, senior Zeth Hahn was named to the All-District team, while junior Ty Stepp and senior Jacy Dominguez-Perrin received honorable mention on that squad.
Hahn also was selected Rush City’s Offensive MVP, while Dominguez-Perrin won that award on the defensive side of the ball and senior Luke Flaten was chosen as Lineman MVP.
Senior Joe Reichkitzer was named the team’s Most Improved Player.
