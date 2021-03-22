Tenacity;
The past twelve months have been challenging in just about every aspect of our lives. To me, a picture of a snow globe comes to mind. Our world wasn’t just turned upside down, it was shaken up and everything was moving in different directions. Now, as we move forward, I believe the focus should not be on getting everything back to where it was but to recognize where we are and strive to make the landscape better when things settle.
As an educational institution we realize the challenges we’ve faced have restricted us from progressing as far as we typically would through our curriculum. We also recognize that students are in different places academically, socially, and emotionally. Recently, I’ve had the opportunity to listen to and network with education leaders from around our state and a few who are nationally and even internationally recognized for the contributions to educational research. By connecting the dots from all these interactions, I am further convinced that the key is to focus on each individual, rather than mastering each test question. When we focus on the individual, success will follow.
In recent years our mission statement has been revised. I truly believe it is a phenomenal direction for our students and district. We need to ensure our students believe in themselves; we need to instill courage in them, parents need to be involved, and teachers need to continue believing in their students. Yong Zhao is a professor who has studied academic achievement around the globe. He shared his perspective as to why Americans are so successful when we are not at the top of the list in academic achievement. Basically, it’s about tenacity, grit, determination, persistence, the drive to be entrepreneurs, to believe in ourselves, to challenge ourselves, and figure it out along the way if we didn’t start with all the answers.
Students do not only learn these things inside the walls of a school. This brings me to the adage “it takes a village.” Please look at our mission statement - take it to heart and do your part! Together we can achieve greatness. We cannot let the challenges of the past year define where we are going.
We are awaiting guidance from the state regarding options for summer school and plans for next school year. Please know we are working to ensure we leverage all programs and options that may become available for our students and their families. We will communicate more as guidelines are announced and plans are developed.
It has been wonderful to experience a couple months of consistent programming. I’m keeping my fingers crossed in hopes that we have a wonderful spring that includes an amazing prom and an in-person graduation! Thank you to our community for the continued support.
