Rum River Wrestling

Rum River wrestler Lennox Gilbert, 7, took first-place at the MN/USA Folkstyle state wrestling championship.Photo submitted

Rum River wrestler Lennox Gilbert (7), from Bradford, took first-place at the MN/USA Folkstlye state wrestling championships in Rochester held March 7-8.

Lennox pinned every opponent he faced to take home the gold in his 32 man bantam bracket. Lennox loves wrestling and works hard to get better every day. He was cheered on by his dad/coach Lonnie, mom Heidi, brother Layton, sister Lovey, grandparents and all of his Rum River coaches and team.

Rum River wrestling had 47 kids qualify for the MN/USA state tournament in Rochester and 12 of them walked away with medals.

Lennox Gilbert took first, Everett Erickson took second, Leo Edblad took second, Brody Brown took third, Shelby Howard took third, Cruz Collison took third, Maverick Henderson took third, Bennett Olson took fifth, Brady Huntley took fifth, Isaiah Wessel took fifth, Shawn Henderson took sixth and Isaac Doerr took sixth.

Load comments