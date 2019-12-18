The Rum River Mallards continued to enjoy success on the road, claiming a 4-3 overtime victory over the Minnesota Moose in a U.S. Premier Hockey League contest played Saturday, Dec. 14.
The Mallards scored the only goal of the opening period, a power-play goal by Peter Meyer at the 8:58 mark, and Meyer netted his second goal of the game at 12:50 of the second to give Rum River a 2-1 lead entering the third period.
The Moose tied the game with a power-play goal at 6:05, but Akhmed Malsagov scored an unassisted goal just eight seconds later to give the Mallards another lead. But the Moose scored at 15:22 to force overtime.
The Mallards then earned the victory when C.J. Hoyt scored just 52 seconds into the extra session to make a winner of goalie Austin Bartell, who finished with 25 saves.
Rum River now has a 9-3 record in its 12 road games, and its 18 road points total is second only to Wisconsin Rapids among teams in the USPHL’s Midwest West Division.
The Mallards are 16-5-1 on the season, and their 33 points are good for third place in the division, just 4 points behind Hudson and Wisconsin Rapids, the two teams tied for first place. Both of those squads have played more games that Rum River, however, meaning the Mallards are very much in the hunt for the top spot in the division.
Rum River hopes to continue its strong road play as the team plays in the USPHL’s Midwest Showcase. The team will play four contests in three days at the tournament, which will be hosted by the Leafs Ice Centre in the Chicago suburb of West Dundee, Illinois, Dec. 20-22.
The Mallards open against the Fort Wayne Spacemen on Friday, Dec. 20, in a 12:20 p.m. start, then face the Motor City Hockey Club from Detroit the next day in a game scheduled to begin at 7:10 p.m. Rum River will finish with two games on Sunday, Dec. 22, playing the Lansing Wolves in a 10:20 a.m. faceoff before closing against the Columbus Mavericks in a 3:30 p.m. contest.
