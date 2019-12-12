Press release provided by
Cambridge-Isanti Schools
The Cambridge-Isanti Schools Board of Education has ended its superintendent search and asked Dr. Nate Rudolph to continue leading the District as its superintendent. Rudolph joined the District as interim superintendent in August 2019 following the May resignation of Superintendent Ray Queener. Following an in-depth interview process this month, the Board came to unanimous consensus on Dec. 5 to offer Rudolph the position.
“The Board was very happy to offer the job of Superintendent to Dr. Rudolph,” said Chair Tim Hitchings. “We have been impressed with his job performance, and when the input we received from all the interview teams matched well with the Board’s impression, the choice was an easy one. We feel he will continue to be a great leader, and we are excited about his vision for the growth of our District.”
The process for selecting a new superintendent included community and staff engagement meetings to identify the qualities and profile needed in a permanent superintendent. The in-depth interview process included four different interview teams: community members, staff members, administrative team and the School Board. Each of the interview teams endorsed Dr. Rudolph’s selection.
“I feel so fortunate to be offered the opportunity to continue to serve the Cambridge-Isanti School District as superintendent. In three short months, I have learned so much about our community and our district. I look forward to continuing to work in partnership with parents, students, staff and a unified community to offer the very best educational opportunities for every student every day,” said Rudolph.
Since joining C-I Schools in late August, Dr. Rudolph has focused on building relationships that are critical to the District’s success. He has met with multiple community advisory groups, has spent time out in the schools getting to know staff and students, and has shown a strong commitment to open and transparent communication.
“We have amazing learning opportunities for students and professional staff who are dedicated to inspiring students each day,” Rudolph said.
Dr. Rudolph previously served as a middle school principal in the Sauk Rapids-Rice district, where he was employed since 2000 as a teacher, dean of students, and activities director before being promoted to principal. He grew up on a farm in southern Minnesota and earned his bachelor’s degree in Education and his master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Southwest Minnesota State University. He received his Superintendent Licensure and Doctorate in Educational Administration and Leadership from Saint Cloud State University.
Two top administrators earn leadership roles on the same day
On the same day that Rudolph interviewed for Superintendent, one of his lead administrators and cabinet member, Director of Administrator Services and Human Resources, Julia Lines, interviewed for and was offered a new position as Isanti County Administrator. She will begin the new role sometime after the first of the year. Ms. Lines will work hard to ensure that the transition is as seamless as possible.
“Julia Lines is an outstanding administrator and leader. She made my transition into Cambridge-Isanti Schools much easier than I expected,” said Superintendent Rudolph. “I’m thrilled for her. She has earned the respect of so many people in the District and deserves this career advancement opportunity. She is an invaluable team member. I look forward to continuing to partner with her on issues that impact both our schools and our county. I know our County Commissioners and employees will enjoy working with her.”
In the coming days, the Board Superintendent Search Committee will meet with Dr. Rudolph to engage in discussions about the terms of a work agreement. The Board will take action on a final contract at a future school board meeting. The District will be working to develop a posting for the Director of Administrative Services and Human Resources next week and will work closely with Director Lines on a collaborative transition plan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.