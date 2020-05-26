In these uncertain and challenging times, the Rotary Club of Cambridge and Isanti continues to help their communities in many ways through food, education, community recreation and wellness.
For example, when club members learned of an increased demand for food and basic supplies, they worked with Family Pathways to identify greatest needs. In addition to the annual $500 donation to their Mobile Food Truck, the club donated an additional $500 to Family Pathways for personal care items that were in very low supply.
Amid closed schools and distance learning, students still made plans to further their education in the future. The Rotary Club increased its annual “Dollars for Scholars” donation and awarded two $500 scholarships to high school seniors opting for a career path in human/social services.
Also, the club again awarded two $1,000 scholarships to the Anoka-Ramsey Community College Foundation. These scholarships are awarded to two Cambridge campus students, one for a student pursuing a traditional career path and the other is awarded to a student pursuing a non-traditional career path.
Rotary also encourages community recreation and wellness by purchasing and installing Rotary benches and picnic tables in parks and trails throughout Cambridge and Isanti. Now that warmer weather is here, the club encourages you to take advantage of these outdoor amenities.
Thank you for your support of the Rotary Club of Cambridge & Isanti, where they desire to live out the Rotary International motto, “Service Above Self.” They love their communities and together make them better, especially during the current trying times.
