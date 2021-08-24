While most of us continue to hold long and hard on precious summer days school administrators and educators are turning their attention to the coming fall semester.
Each year anywhere from 30 to 60 new teachers converge on Isanti County for the start of the school year, most are new to the community and for many the fall semester will be their first professional experience teaching.
To help welcome these new teachers the Rotary Club of Cambridge & Isanti and North 65 Chamber of Commerce are working hard finalizing arrangements for the 23rd Annual New Teachers Luncheon. Teachers have often commented how this experience has helped encourage, challenge and support them in their new assignment while shaping a positive and lasting introduction to the community.
The luncheon concludes with the presentation of the Rotary Vocational Leadership Award, this annual award recognizes those in our community who have demonstrated tireless leadership and support of education.
According to Steve Hage, Rotary Club President; “This special event is a great opportunity to welcome new teachers and to acknowledge their important work in our schools. By recognizing and supporting teachers, we build friendships based on our common objective of educating our citizens.”
This year’s New Teacher Luncheon will be held at The Cambridge Public Library on Friday, Aug. 27. Members of the business community support the program by underwriting the cost of the lunch and program while excess proceeds are used to purchase school supplies for underprivileged students. In addition, each new teacher receives a ‘welcome bag’ filled with various items donated by members of the North 65 Chamber of Commerce.
The seven participating schools are the Anoka Ramsey Community College, Cambridge Campus; Art & Science Academy; Braham ISD 314; Cambridge Christian School; Cambridge Isanti ISD 911; Rum River Special Education Cooperative; and, St. Scholastica HSC Academy.
For more information and/or tickets contact the North 65 Chamber of Commerce at 763-689-2505 or info@north65chamber.com.
