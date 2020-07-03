Rodeo enthusiasts have a chance to meet rodeo personality comedian Dave “Showtime” Meyer on July 4 at Block Saddle Company beginning at 11 a.m.
Meyer will be on hand for meet and greets, and photos and entertainment, as he travels through the area enroute to Sandstone for the TC Bucking Bulls Firework Chute-Out. One lucky person will win four tickets to the Chute-Out event; must be present to win.
For more information on the event follow Block Saddle Company on Facebook. Block Saddle Company is located at 3742 385th Lane NE, Stanchfield.
