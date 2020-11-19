The community is invited to special meetings, “Thankful for the Holy Spirit” held at River of Life Church. Joe and Iliana Clausen will be speaking at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21; and at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 22. Joe has served as a pastor at Frazee, Minnesota and at Halletsville, Texas.
“Joe and Iliana have prophetic giftings that have proved beneficial to my family and myself. I am looking forward to our time together,” said Mark Radeke, pastor of River of Life Church.
River of Life Church is located across from Minnco Credit Union next to Sunshine Printing at 150 Birch St. N. Suite 170, Cambridge. Face masks required.
For more information visit riveroflifehome.com.
