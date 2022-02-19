The community is invited to an introduction to Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, hosted by River of Life Church at 150 Birch St. N., Suite 170 in Cambridge, across from MinnCo Credit Union and next to Sunshine Printing. Find out what the course will be like with no obligations.
Everyone needs a plan for their money. Financial Peace University (FPU) will teach you to take control of your money, invest for the future, and give like never before. Through video teaching, class discussions and interactive small group activities, FPU presents biblical, practical steps to get from where you are to where you’ve dreamed you could be.
FPU classes will begin at 6:30 p.m., Feb. 22 and meet for 90 minutes each week for nine weeks.
Lesson Overview:
Week 1: Super Saving.
Week 2: Relating With Money.
Week 3: Cash Flow Planning.
Week 4: Dumping Debt.
Week 5: Buyer Beware.
Week 6: The Role of Insurance.
Week 7: Retirement and College Planning.
Week 8: Real Estate and Mortgages.
Week 9: The Great Misunderstanding.
Those interested in the course can register and order materials after the introductory class. One membership with materials can be used by you and your spouse. Your Financial Peace University membership also entitles you to online tools at Financial Peace University. If you attend all nine weeks and feel the course was not worth the cost, River of Life will refund your membership cost.
